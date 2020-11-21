Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore on 20/11/20
Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore on 20/11/20
Crime

‘Car thief’ tries to flee into sea

by Patrick James
21st Nov 2020 6:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been arrested after dumping a stolen car at Taperoo then attempting to get away from police by swimming out to sea

At around 2.35am on Saturday morning, police and MFS crews were called to a house on Karoola court after reports a Toyota Echo had been abandoned.

The car was found on fire on the Esplanade in the car park north of Strathfield Tce.

The Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore. Picture: SA Police
The Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore. Picture: SA Police

Police began searching for the man who was seen running away from the car.

The man then allegedly ran towards the ocean and attempted to swim away.

Immediately, the police helicopter was called in, tracking the man in the water until he surrendered.

The 29-year-old Munno Para man was charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle and arson.

He was refused bail and will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as 'Car thief' tries to flee into sea

More Stories

car thief crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        Premium Content Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        News Tweed-Byron Police won’t tolerate any public health order breaches at schoolies.

        Covid breach fears as Qld schoolies hit Byron

        Premium Content Covid breach fears as Qld schoolies hit Byron

        News Official Schoolies celebrations may have been scrapped

        North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        Premium Content North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        News Lennox Head-based MLC gives emotional speech in parliament and gets demoted for her...

        How much did ‘border bubble’ impact Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content How much did ‘border bubble’ impact Northern Rivers?

        News QLD shut its border to areas of the Northern Rivers for months