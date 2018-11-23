Toddler involved in car rolllover

UPDATE 9.55am: THREE people were involved in a crash on Broadwater Road after their car overturned going around a bend.

NSW Ambulance said two people were uninjured in the single-vehicle crash, including a 59-year-old woman and a three year old child.

A 32-year-old woman was conscious and breathing, but taken to Lismore Base Hospital by ambulance with leg injuries.

Original story: A CAR is on its side and one person trapped after a single-vehicle crash on Broadwater Road, Dungarubba (near Broadwater).

NSW Ambulance said five crews were on scene after being called to the incident at 8.30 this morning.

The spokesman said a woman in her 60s has no obvious injuries and a woman in her 30s was conscious and breathing.

A person is believed to be trapped in the car.

Police and RFS are also on scene.