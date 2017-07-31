News

Car flips, causing driver serious injuries

Alina Rylko
| 31st Jul 2017 3:56 PM
File photo.
File photo. Valerie Horton

BYANGUM CRASH

MAN was left with serious injuries after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash on Saturday at Kyogle Rd, Byangum.

About 3pm, a Murwillumbah man was driving a blue Toyota Rav 4 when he lost control of his vehicle on a bend in the road, at a roadworks area.

The 33-year-old was ejected from the vehicle when his car rolled over an embankment.

A member of the public called emergency services.

The man was taken to Gold Coast Hospital by rescue helicopter.

He was suffering serious injuries to his hands and face, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are investigating factors of speed and alcohol in relation to the crash.

ARREST AFTER PURSUIT

POLICE refused a man bail after he led police on a dangerous pursuit through Tweed Heads.

About 12.05am on Friday police were patrolling Minjungbal Dr when two cars were seen to be driven in a dangerous manner.

A pursuit of the vehicles was terminated due to safety reasons.

Later, another pursuit was initiated by police.

The offending vehicle was driven to Leisure Dr, Banora Point, where the driver hit a light pole, got out of his car and ran off.

Police chased the 24-year-old Coomera man on foot and arrested him.

A search of his car revealed amphetamines and a knife.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, and charged with several offences, including an offence under Skye's law.

BURNOUT BEFORE CRASH

MAN will face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, August 17, after crashing into a tree down the road from Byron Bay Police Station.

About 12.10am on Sunday, a 24-year-old from The Channon was driving a silver Ford Falcon on Butler St when he did a burnout.

Police allege he continued to drive in a dangerous manner into the Byron Bay CBD, where he crashed his car into a tree near Jonson St.

Police arrived, arrested and searched the man, finding cannabis.

The man also had a high-range blood-alcohol reading of .152.

ICE DEATHS INCREASE

THE number of Australians killed as a result of methamphetamine use has doubled in just six years, new data shows.

The National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre examined 1649 fatalities linked to the illicit drug between 2009 and 2015 and found a mortality rate up to six times greater than the general population.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byangum crash car crash tweed high-range blood-alcohol reading northern rivers crime tweed byron lac

