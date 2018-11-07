Menu
Login
A burning car is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway heading south at Bribie Island.
A burning car is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway heading south at Bribie Island. Facebook
News

Car engulfed in flames on Bruce Hwy sparks delays

Matty Holdsworth
by
7th Nov 2018 3:39 PM

VIDEO footage has emerged of a car completely engulfed in flames on the Bruce Highway, south of the Sunshine Coast.

The vehicle is located in the southbound lanes of the highway at Caboolture, just before the Bribie Island Road off-ramp.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had three crews attend the scene at 1.25pm.

 

A QFES spokeswoman said the vehicle was "well-involved" but confined to the engine bay.

It was extinguished by 1.30pm.

Queensland Police Service are on scene and a spokeswoman said the vehicle looked to have "fallen off a tow truck".

She said the highway was moving, but "slow".

Rebecca Arici drove past the vehicle and posted the video on social media.

car emergency fire qfes qps sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Research reveals the people's foes

    Research reveals the people's foes

    News UNIVERSITY Poindexters secretly know the only thing their research findings are good for is stopping Aussies having a go

    Future stars' time to shine

    Future stars' time to shine

    News Mullum mentor recipients named

    Rams work for the win

    Rams work for the win

    News Byron's backs to the wall win

    TV show comes to North Coast for political discussion

    TV show comes to North Coast for political discussion

    Whats On Barrie Cassidy brings a panel of political journalists

    Local Partners