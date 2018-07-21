Terrified teens miraculously escape injury in crash

UPDATE: Customers have jumped clear of an out-of-control car which ploughed into a busy Coast pizza shop.

Frankie J's Pizza and Pasta workers Chloe Smithers, 16, Courtney Tucker and Alyssa Sullivan, 16, were readying to close the Glass House Mountains store when their shift took a dramatic turn.

A four-wheel-drive which had been parked outside crashed through tables and chairs and into the front of the store, only just missing Chloe before crashing through into the IGA supermarket next door.

"If that car came through 20 minutes earlier we would have had a shop full of 20 people," Chloe said.

She said customers sitting at a table and chairs out the front had rushed out of the way of the vehicle before it hit the shop.

"Chairs and tables went flying," she said.

"It was something you don't expect on a Friday."

The supermarket next door was closed when the crash happened.

The impact severely damaged the business's checkout area.

Courtney said it was a massive shock for everyone involved.

"We were shivering," Courtney said.

The pizza store was boarded up to secure the site.

Store owner Debbie Franks said a customer inside the store had only just moved away from a table that ended up underneath the four-wheel-drive.

She said she had a large catering order to fill for Saturday night and was hopeful to be able to use the kitchen, which was not impacted by the crash.

Her store and the IGA were closed on Saturday morning.

A woman who had been driving the four-wheel-drive was taken to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is Investigating.

