BREAKING: Car crash closes highway at Ballina

UPDATE, 7.15am: ALTERNATING traffic arrangements are now in place on the Bruxner Highway at West Ballina after a two-car crash early this morning.

Drivers can now pass the crash site in one direction at a time.

Traffic is still affected in both directions and there are delays, with emergency services still at the scene.

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to a car crash on the Bruxner Highway at West Ballina this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened about 1km west of the interchange with the Pacific Highway at about 5.45am.

It is understood two cars were involved in the crash and a number of passengers have been taken to hospital.

The road is closed in both directions and at this stage, no diversions are in place.

A spokeman from the Transport Management Centre said the clean-up was under way and the road was expected to reopen about 7am.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as there may be significant delays.

There has been a two-car crash at West Ballina.

Meanwhile drivers are also being warned about a truck crash causing delays on the Pacific Highway near Maclean.

Alternating stop slow traffic conditions are in place after the crash, which happened just after midnight near Goodwood Street.

A lengthy salvage and recovery operation is underway.

All emergency services and traffic crews remain at the scene of the crash for the recovery.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, allow plenty of additional travel time and follow directions of emergency services or consider using the Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way instead.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.