Car and caravan crash causes highway delays

Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat

EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said three crews had been called to the incident at Tabbimobl, near Darkys Rd and Minyumai Rd.

"It appears to be a car and a caravan," he said.

He said it was believed no people were trapped.

He said one crew had arrived at the scene and others were en route.

He said the Pacific Highway was blocked in southbound lanes.

According to Live Traffic NSW, traffic is being affected in both directions.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said they had received reports of a truck colliding with a car towing a caravan.