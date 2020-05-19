Town mourns the loss of childcare worker killed in crash

A young childcare worker killed in a car accident is being remembered as a generous and open soul by a grieving family member.

A YOUNG childcare worker killed in a car accident in the remote Cape community of Injinoo at the weekend is being remembered as a generous and open soul by a grieving family member.

The Forensic Crash Unit has launched an investigation into how 26-year-old Edwina Bowie lost control of her Toyota Landcruiser on Injinoo Rd on Sunday

A passing motorist located the crash at around 10.15am.

Ms Bowie's uncle Michael Solomon said his niece was on a family camping trip at the time of the accident.

Edwina Bowie, 24, was killed on Injinoo Rd on Sunday morning.

He said the loss for the family had come days after the 15th anniversary of the 2005 Lockhart River plane crash that killed Ms Bowie's brother, Fred Bowie.

"At the moment we are all in shock, we are all related," he said.

"She was on a camping trip, going out to their parents' camp in Injinoo.

"She was a very open person to all her siblings and close relatives, friends and her workmates."

Mr Solomon said his niece had a special fondness children and enjoyed her work at the Umgaico daycare centre.

"She loved the little ones," he said.

Ms Bowie is survived by her adopted nine-year-old son.

But what will stick in the memory of Mr Solomon the most, is the special relationship his three daughters had with his niece.

"She was very close to my daughters," he said.

"They are very broken down at the moment and are still in shock.

"Injinoo is in mourning at the moment, we just had the anniversary of the Lockhart River crash a couple of days ago."

On Monday locals put to rest any suggestion lack of road maintenance in the area due to a COVID lock down of the Cape was a possible reason for the crash.

Acting senior constable at Bamaga Police Station Harry Mier could not comment on the condition of the road but did say the investigation was ongoing.

"There is an open investigation by police and obviously the coroner will be looking at the investigation as well," he said.

The Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for any witnesses who may have dashcam vision to contact police.

Originally published as Cape town mourns the loss of childcare worker killed in crash