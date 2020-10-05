Menu
Politics

‘Can’t be clearer’: Premier rules out deals

by Jack McKay
5th Oct 2020 1:15 PM
Annastacia Palaszczuk has ruled out doing any deals to form a minority government, saying she expects the looming election campaign to be personal and nasty.

Just a day before the writs are issued, the Premier pleaded with voters to give her a majority government, insisting she would not do any deals with minor parties or even independents.

"I'm asking Queenslanders for a majority government so I can continue the work that we have been doing, that I have been doing, in keeping Queenslanders safe," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I cannot be any clearer. Minority governments don't work. Every single vote is going to count.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. File picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. File picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"The question for Deb Frecklington is is she going to form a government with the Katters, is she going to form a government with Palmer."

Ms Palaszczuk made a similar commitment at the 2015 poll when she was the Opposition Leader - before Labor subsequently struck a deal with then independent MP Peter Wellington to form a minority government.

"Peter Wellington was not a member of a party," she said today.

"He was an independent and he aligned himself with what my government was doing.

"But what we've seen during the last term is we've had a majority government. And a majority government allows me to get on with the job."

Ms Palaszczuk said she expected the campaign to be "very personal and very nasty" as she claimed underdog status - pointing to the polls.

"It's going to be very tough," she said.

"We're the underdogs, we're behind in the polls."

