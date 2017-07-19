Can't make it to Splendour? Fear not and listen up

ARE you unable to make it to Splendour?
Has a bout of gout, a traffic infringment who made you lose your driving licence, an impending exam or a tropical desease contracted in Bali made it impossible to head to the festival?
Or maybe you just forgot to get tickets?
Fear not. Triple J will be broadcasting live from North Byron Parklands this weekend.
The full list of acts to be broadcast live is:
Friday, July 21
- 12.40 pm - Wharves (Byron Bay band)
- 01.20 pm - Winston Surfshirt
- 02.10 pm - Ocean Grove
- 02.55 pm - Vera Blue
- 03.55 pm - Kingswood
- 07.25 pm - Big Scary
- 04.50 pm - Tash Sultana
- 06.25 pm - Peking Duk
- 08.05 pm - Vance Joy
- 09.05 pm - D.D Dumbo
- 09.50 pm - Banks
- 10.35 pm - RL Grime
- 11.00 pm - The xx
Saturday, July 22
- 12.20 pm - HAIM
- 12.50 pm - The xx (replay)
- 01.50 pm - Maggie Rogers
- 02.30 pm - Gretta Ray
- 03.10 pm - Luca Brasi
- 03.45 pm - Confidence Man
- 04.20 pm - Vance Joy (replay)
- 04.45 pm - Dune Rats
- 05.20 pm - Banks (replay)
- 05.50 pm - Vallis Alps
- 06.35 pm - Slumberjack
- 07.15 pm - Dope Lemon
- 08.00 pm - Catfish And The Bottlemen
- 09.00 pm - Vera Blue (replay)
- 09.30 pm - Royal Blood
- 10.30 pm - Two Door Cinema Club
- 10.55 pm - Queens Of The Stoneage
Sunday, July 23
- 12.10 pm - Queens Of The Stoneage (replay)
- 12.50 pm - Middle Kids
- 01.15 pm - Two Door Cinema Club (replay)
- 01.50 pm - Kuren
- 02.20 pm - Asgeir
- 03.05 pm - Vallis Alps (replay)
- 03.45 pm - The Smith Street Band
- 04.55 pm - Dope Lemon (replay)
- 05.25 pm - Amy Shark
- 06.05 pm - Royal Blood (replay)
- 06.30 pm - Haim (replay)
- 07.00 pm - A.B. Original
- 07.40 pm - Bishop Briggs
- 08.05 pm - Client Liaison
- 08.40 pm - Pond
- 09.15 pm - Thundamentals
- 09.45 pm - Meg Mac
- 10.30 pm - Stormzy
For more details visit the festival's website.
