Can't make it to Splendour? Fear not and listen up

Javier Encalada
| 19th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
BACKSTAGE: Former Triple J presenters Matt and Alex at Splendour in the Grass 2016.
BACKSTAGE: Former Triple J presenters Matt and Alex at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

ARE you unable to make it to Splendour?

Has a bout of gout, a traffic infringment who made you lose your driving licence, an impending exam or a tropical desease contracted in Bali made it impossible to head to the festival?

Or maybe you just forgot to get tickets?

Fear not. Triple J will be broadcasting live from North Byron Parklands this weekend.

The full list of acts to be broadcast live is:

Friday, July 21

 

Peking Duk performing at Byron's New Year's Eve Falls Festival
  • 12.40 pm - Wharves (Byron Bay band)
  • 01.20 pm - Winston Surfshirt
  • 02.10 pm - Ocean Grove
  • 02.55 pm - Vera Blue
  • 03.55 pm - Kingswood
  • 07.25 pm - Big Scary
  • 04.50 pm - Tash Sultana
  • 06.25 pm - Peking Duk
  • 08.05 pm - Vance Joy
  • 09.05 pm - D.D Dumbo
  • 09.50 pm - Banks
  • 10.35 pm - RL Grime
  • 11.00 pm - The xx

 

Australian artist Vera Blue.
Saturday, July 22

  • 12.20 pm - HAIM
  • 12.50 pm - The xx (replay)
  • 01.50 pm - Maggie Rogers
  • 02.30 pm - Gretta Ray
  • 03.10 pm - Luca Brasi
  • 03.45 pm - Confidence Man
  • 04.20 pm - Vance Joy (replay)
  • 04.45 pm - Dune Rats
  • 05.20 pm - Banks (replay)
  • 05.50 pm - Vallis Alps
  • 06.35 pm - Slumberjack
  • 07.15 pm - Dope Lemon
  • 08.00 pm - Catfish And The Bottlemen
  • 09.00 pm - Vera Blue (replay)
  • 09.30 pm - Royal Blood
  • 10.30 pm - Two Door Cinema Club
  • 10.55 pm - Queens Of The Stoneage

 

Queens of the Stone Age. Supplied by SITG media.
Sunday, July 23

  • 12.10 pm - Queens Of The Stoneage (replay)
  • 12.50 pm - Middle Kids
  • 01.15 pm - Two Door Cinema Club (replay)
  • 01.50 pm - Kuren
  • 02.20 pm - Asgeir
  • 03.05 pm - Vallis Alps (replay)
  • 03.45 pm - The Smith Street Band
  • 04.55 pm - Dope Lemon (replay)
  • 05.25 pm - Amy Shark
  • 06.05 pm - Royal Blood (replay)
  • 06.30 pm - Haim (replay)
  • 07.00 pm - A.B. Original
  • 07.40 pm - Bishop Briggs
  • 08.05 pm - Client Liaison
  • 08.40 pm - Pond
  • 09.15 pm - Thundamentals
  • 09.45 pm - Meg Mac
  • 10.30 pm - Stormzy

 

ON TOUR: The Dune Rats will be in Airlie Beach at Magnums on July1.
For more details visit the festival's website.

Topics:  byron bay northern rivers entertainment splendour2017 triple j whatson

