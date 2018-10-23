Aussies urged to ditch soft drinks to avoid cancer

The Cancer Council is urging Aussies to ditch soft drinks to avoid cancer.

The Cancer Council is urging Aussies to ditch soft drinks to avoid cancer.

DITCH sugary drinks and slash the risk of developing 13 types of cancer.

That's the message from the Cancer Council Victoria which launched a new awareness campaign on Tuesday in a bid to highlight the link between obesity and the devastating disease.

A third of Victorians admit drinking more than a litre of sugary drink a week, experts say, which could lead to the build up of dangerous toxic fat around internal organs.

Almost 4000 cancer cases in Australia in 2010 were linked to unhealthy weight, while figures show children in Victoria are the most overweight and obese in the country.

The Cancer Council is highlighting the link between sugary drinks and 13 types of cancer. Picture: George Frey/Bloomberg News

Melbourne surgeon Ahmed Aly, who features in the campaign, said obesity is "the single most critical health issue of our time".

"We want people to realise they could be drinking their way towards weight gain, obesity and toxic fat, increasing their risk of 13 types of cancer," Dr Aly said.

The campaign includes a graphic advert showing what toxic fat looks like inside a patient's body.

Cancer Council Victoria chief executive Todd Harper said the images "tell it as it is".

"People deserve to know the truth, they deserve to understand the impact of unhealthy weight and its relationship with cancer," Mr Harper said.

Fiona Humphreys, who used to drink two soft drinks a day, has lost 7kg since ditching the habit. Picture: David Caird

Sugary drinks are the largest source of added sugar in the Australian diet, with each can of cola containing up to 10 teaspoons.

Fiona Humphreys, from Melbourne, used to drink two cans of sugary drinks every day but feels calmer and more productive since giving up seven years ago.

"I had no idea that they could give me cancer, I knew that sugary drinks were a big factor in obesity," the 50-year-old said.

"By ditching them I lost 7kg in one year, obviously seeing those benefits made it easier to kick that habit."

The campaign will run for five weeks and be broadcast on TV and radio in Victoria.