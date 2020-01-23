Menu
TRADITIONAL: The Mullum Music Festival Street Parade
News

CANCELLED: Popular North Coast music festival won’t go ahead

Javier Encalada
23rd Jan 2020 11:40 AM
ORGANISERS have announced Mullum Music Festival will not go ahead this year.

Festival director Glenn Wright said the popular four-day event will return in November 2021.

“We’re a very small team with families and numerous other commitments so we’ve decided to catch our breath for 2020,” he said.

“We look forward to bringing Mullum Music Festival back to our wonderful community in 2021.

“Our popular Mother’s Day Tree Planting mini festival will still take place on Sunday, May 10, and we will continue to present concerts in Mullumbimby throughout the year including Cedric Burnside (US) on 12 March and Eilen Jewell (US) on 27 March, 2020.”

Details of those shows can be found on redsquaremusic.com.au for details.

For the past 12 years, Mullum Music Festival has taken place in November throughout venues in Mullumbimby.

Mullum Music Festival has become popular for its diverse programming of international, Australian and local acts, and its inclusive atmosphere, and because the shows happen at existing venues across the town.

Tash Sultana, Mojo Juju, Marlon Williams, The Teskey Brothers and Husky are just some of the hundreds of artists who have graced the stages of Mullum Music Festival, often in the early stages of their careers.

Dates for 2021 Mullum Music Festival will be announced later this year.

Bello Winter Music, Mullum’s sister festival in Bellingen, will take place from July 9 to 12 this year and will then take a year off in 2021 while the main venue, the Bellingen Memorial Hall, undergoes renovations.

