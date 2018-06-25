$399 product brings the goods

The headphones are a little bulkier than I would like.

The headphones are a little bulkier than I would like.

THE harsh reality of active noise cancelling headphones is you get what you pay for.

A pair of $80 headphones will never even get close to the build quality and premium sound offered by the industry leading Bose QC35II or Sony WF-1000XM2 models.

But not everyone is willing to spend $500 on headphones. I get it.

This is what makes JBL's Everest 750 active noise cancelling headphones so appealing.

At $399, the ANC headphones are still at the more expensive end of the spectrum, but if you can save $100 for a premium quality product, I would consider that to be a win.

DESIGN

A click-adjustable band uses a socket joint to connect the two earcups to offer greater flexibility and comfort for the wearer.

The downsides it makes for a bulkier overall package, especially when combined with JBL's signature rounded edges.

Adding the large JBL logos on each ear cup also means you don't get the elegant, subtle and sleek design of the Bose QC35II and Sony WF-1000XM2 headphones.

However, a soft, faux leather which wraps around the headband plus memory foam ear pads help to bring a premium feel to the product.

On the thin edge of the headband over the right earcup is a multifunction button that controls playback and call management, volume and track navigation, as well as power. The track skipping and volume control both use the same button, so you could find yourself jumping tracks when you just want to raise the volume.

I can't help but feel it would have been nice to have something similar to Sony's "gesture controls" where volume and playback are controlled using swipes and taps on the earcup.

The right earcup is also home to the micro USB charging port, a Bluetooth pairing button and a smart button labelled "S" - this can be set to whatever you like, but by default it allows you to control the ambient awareness modes.

On the left earcup you will find a 3.5mm port for those who wish to connect the audio cable included in the box for wired listening.

JBL has built the product with a hinged mechanism that allows you to fold the ear cups into the headband so it can be stored in the protective carry case included when you purchase.

While the case is a nice added security measure, the product is more than durable enough to be carried around in your gym bag without worrying about too much damage.

The headphones fold up for easy storage.

SOUND

It's no surprise that JBL has delivered a product with amazing audio quality. The sound is vibrant and lively, with heavy emphasis put on the lower audio ranges.

The product has drivers capable of delivering powerful bass, but this can sometimes come at the cost of mids, although thankfully there was no distortion at top volumes.

If heavy bass isn't your thing, you can always tweak the default EQ levels using the JBL companion app.

Now let's get to the noise cancelling because that's the whole reason you're considering dropping $399 on this product.

I can assure you that the noise cancellation works wonderfully and lets you choose between multiple levels of ambient noise awareness, with the ability to further tweak the preset levels using the JBL app. You can even adjust the ambient noise level of each ear cup independently.

Out of the box, you can cycle through low, medium or high ambient aware presets or turn active noise cancelling off completely. Obviously these setting are used if you want to hear an announcement on a train or want to block out the sound of aircraft engine.

While the noise cancellation works like you would hope, it does create an audible hiss. Thankfully the hissing noise isn't perceptible whenever you're playing loud music, although its something to be mindful of if you are going to listen to audiobooks or podcasts.

It's also worth noting the headphones do a very impressive job at removing noise bleed, which means you can crank the volume on the train without annoying your fellow commuters.

CONCLUSION

There is no denying JBL has created an amazing offering with its Everest 750 active noise cancelling headphones.

In saying that, I tend to think if you're willing to spend $399 on headphones, you should consider adding in that extra hundred and going for the Bose or Sony models.

But if money is an issue and $400 is your absolute top budget, you will not be disappointed.

Continue the conversation in the comments below or with Matthew Dunn on Facebook and Twitter.