Campaign goes on for CF drug

THE Bluesfest Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Gibson Guitar Raffle has wrapped up for another year with three lucky women winning a Gibson Les Paul each autographed by stars of the show.

This year's raffle raised $52,800 so far with total a total of $585,500 raised since 1997.

Organiser of the raffle Alan and Jenny Tunks are off to Sydney for a CF Rally to make representations to the Australian Government about the need for a new drug, Orkambi, to be made available to sufferers, with the double F508del mutation, through the Phameceutical Benefits Scheme.

"This is our last ditch attempt to have the Federal Government and Orkambi manufacturer Vertex negotiate to make it available now,” said Mr Tunks, whose son suffers from the debilitating condition. "It's exasperating for CF parents to see a drug proven to work and give a better quality of life sitting on a shelf because the cost puts it outside the reach of people who need it.

"The drug can lead to a 40% increase in lung capacity for CF sufferers but without government subsidy it costs about $17,000 per month.

"We wish to acknowledge and sincerely thank all the Bluesfest patrons and artists who signed the guitar in support of CF with special thanks to Robert Plant who autographed a CF poster.

"Our continuing gratitude goes to Peter Noble and his Bluesfest team and Gibson Guitars USA, who have donated 40 guitars over the past 15 years.

Winners were: 1st Prize, ticket 6831- Ms E. Tsujimoto from Murarrie in Brisbane Qld, 2nd Prize, ticket 13383- Ms A. Harman from Berwick Vic and 3rd Prize, ticket 1481- Ms A. Baum from Springwood in Brisbane Qld.