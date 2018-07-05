MasterChef dish that shocked Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall revealed she always kept ketchup in the fridge for her grandchildren. Picture: Channel 10

PRINCE Charles spends most of the year travelling around the world and sampling all sorts of local dishes.

But even the future King of England was left lost for words when he discovered he had just been served green ants by MasterChef's contestants.

During a highly-anticpated appearance on Wednesday night's episode of the cooking show, contestants were given the mammoth task of preparing a meal for the Prince of Wales.

Earlier in the episode, Duchess of Cornwall made a number of candid confessions about her and Prince Charles' food preferences, confirming they avoided garlic like the plague and always keep ketchup in their fridge.

The contestants were predictably shocked when they found out who they would be cooking for. Picture: Channel 10

To help them plan a menu, Camilla told MasterChef's contestants what the royal couple liked to eat.

Admitting she was "very good at a roast and vegetables" and loved olive oil, Camilla said Charles was a big fan of local cheeses and liked eating home grown food.

When asked by judge Gary Mehigan what foods she couldn't live without in her fridge, the Duchess of Cornwall had a surprising confession.

The Duchess of Cornwall revealed she always kept ketchup in the fridge for her grandchildren. Picture: Channel 10

"I have to have, if I haven't got fresh tomatoes, I'll always have tomato puree," Camilla said. "And I'm afraid to say, even ketchup. My grandchildren are rather addicted to ketchup."

Camilla and Charles share nine grandchildren and step grandchildren between them, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

When asked what food the contestants should absolutely not serve, Camilla didn't mince her words.

@ClarenceHouse on @masterchefau and I can hardly contain myself. Camilla just having a casual chat to Gary is the best thing ever

"I hate to say this, but garlic," she said. "Garlic is a no-no."

"Because you're talking, chatting?" Gary asked.

"Exactly. It's always so - you just have to lay off the garlic," Camilla replied.

Setting out to impress the future king of England, contestants whipped an array of canapés using Australian ingredients.

While the wallaby tartare and goat's cheese mousse with bush spices were well received, pickled cucumber seasoned with green ants raised eyebrows.

That moment when you find out you just ate ANTS!

"I'm particularly partial about local ingredients. And that's what makes it so fascinating is the diversity. So, what are all these things?" Charles asked as he inspected the contestant's dishes.

We've got some muntries on here, local green ants on these canapés," judge Matt Preston explained.

"Green ants!" Charles exclaimed with shock.

"This is something I'll remember forever!" Our contestants had the once in a lifetime opportunity to not only cater for His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales but also to meet him.

Revealing his "darling wife" watched MasterChef, the prince also had some words of advice for the contestants.

"it's always worth competing, even if you don't win, isn't it?" he said.