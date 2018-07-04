Cameron wins the seniors

BYRON Bay Boardriders senior round took place last Sunday the Club at Broken Head in very small but clean conditions with winds remaining off-shore until 3pm pack up time.

The standout surfer of the day was resident surf coach Stu Campbell who seemed to find extra speed and momentum from the tiny waves.

Taking out the Open Division was young Touma Cameron who managed to get a good scoring ride just before the bell.

Other winners were - U18s: Rhys Stewart, Womens: Kirsty Zoric, U30s: John Abegg, U40s: Lee Miller and U50s: Freddo.

A big thanks to Jane Wrencher for taking on the food supply for each club round and of course thanks to Mon for her effort in the past.

Great to see Soli Bailey get a good result at the Ballito Pro in South Africa, which has pushed him back up the QS ratings.

He will be hungry for another good result and a strong finish for the year. Also getting equal points in the same event was Mikey Wright who is on a mission this year and has received a wild card entry for J-Bay. The event will see all three of the Wright Family competing, Tyler in the women's event and Mike and Owen in the Men's.

And so good to see Kelly Slater's name in the draw as it must be getting close to being his last year on tour.

This weekend you can watch the 2018 Occy Grom Comp at Duranbah with club members Marki and Touma Cameron and Duke Wrencher all competing against some of the best young surfers in Australia plus a host of internationals.

These young surfers are proud Byron Boardriders members and stoked to be representing their club and hometown of Byron Bay. We wish them the best of luck.