Cameron and Benji’s shock baby news

For Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, at least, 2020 is off to a good start. Early Saturday morning they posted a message to Instagram announcing the arrival of their daughter, who they have named Raddix Madden.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden leave lunch in Hollywood, California. Picture: SplashNews.com

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," they wrote.

"She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Diaz and Madden said that they felt a "strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy", choosing not to share photos of the baby or any additional details "other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)"

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, married in 2015 after a three-month engagement. They had met seven months prior and were introduced by Diaz's friend Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji's twin brother Joel.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden leave Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's star-studded engagemnt party. Picture: Backgrid

It is the first child for the celebrity couple, who, like Nicole and Joel, have kept a relatively low profile in Hollywood since getting together.

In August, Diaz told InStyle magazine how much she values her privacy.

"The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's okay for me to take time for myself now to reorganise and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to," she said.

"Right now, I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that," she added. "But whatever I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about-something that just feels effortless."

MORE NEWS

Millionaire behind Meghan, Harry's hideaway

'I'm still in shock': stars react to fires

Journalists slammed for mocking Blue Ivy

Diaz's last official public outing was in May when she honoured her Charlie's Angels co-star Lucy Liu, who was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.