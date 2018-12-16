New cameras to nab texting drivers

A motorist captured on his mobile phone while the passenger drives the car about 80km/h down the M4.

A PILOT program of hi-tech detection cameras is set to nab New South Wales drivers using their mobile phones.

In May NSW became the first state to pass laws allowing the red-light cameras capable of detecting drivers using mobile phones.

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey will launch the trial that uses Australian-developed technology on Sunday.

An NRMA report released in November suggested illegal phone use behind the wheel was the number one safety fear for drivers.

Some 72 per cent of survey respondents nominated it as a fear, compared to 56 per cent who mentioned drink driving.

Earlier this year a group of Queensland cyclists called on tech giants Apple and Google to use their power to stamp out distracted driving after a cycling buddy lost the use of his legs as the result of a driver distracted by her mobile phone.

In August 2016, Graham Walters was hit by car and thrown 30m after the female driver reached for her phone. He miraculously survived but is now paraplegic.

Apple and Google already have settings on their smartphone operating systems that allow you to disable distracting notifications while driving but users have to go into settings and turn them on.

They called for them to change the settings to opt-out only.