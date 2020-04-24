Cambridge family’s sweet TV appearance

Kate, William and their family led the nation's applause for NHS heroes on British TV yesterday.

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge clapped outside their home with George, six, Charlotte, four and two-year-old birthday boy Louis.

Their evening appearance to salute those on the frontline against coronavirus was a highlight of BBC's Big Night In.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge took part in the nationwide Clap for Carers initiative. Picture: BBC TV/PA Wire

It came after William had appeared in a comedy sketch with UK TV legend Stephen Fry.

Fry reprised his iconic Blackadder character Lord Melchett who was getting uptight waiting for an important guest.

The Prince, 37, appeared on a Zoom call in a modern send-up of the classic comedy series. He soon had viewers in stitches.

Fry paced up and down tutting as he waited for William to get on to the Zoom meeting.

He joked: "I thought the Germans were meant to be punctual."

Then he chatted with the Prince on the screen - claiming he was with Blackadder and Baldrick.

The royal asked: "Have you seen anything good on TV? It's hell without EastEnders.

Fry replied: "What about Tiger King?," of the wildly popular Netflix documentary.

Wills then said: "I tend to avoid shows about royalty."

Fry then gave him a 40-second warning to get his family together for the Clap for Carers before the Prince joked: "Let me see if I can find my socks. And shoes. And trousers."

As a stirring soundtrack played, the footage moved outside to the Duke's door.

He and his family then came out to lead the applause - joined by millions around the UK who stood in the streets on doorsteps and on their balconies.

People blew whistles, beeped horns and even set off fireworks to show their support for the NHS.

Buildings across London were lit up with the NHS symbol to show support, while minister Dominic Raab and other staff members were shown outside the Foreign Office clapping.

Exhausted healthcare staff were seen smiling and wiping away tears as they stood outside hospitals.

The UK has had more than 138,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 deaths.

