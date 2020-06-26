Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Calls to replace ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ as America’s national anthem have caused controversy. Picture: Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Calls to replace ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ as America’s national anthem have caused controversy. Picture: Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Politics

Calls to change ‘racist’ US anthem

by Adrianna Zappavigna
26th Jun 2020 7:11 PM

As monuments, statues and other symbols with ties to slavery are pulled down across the United States, a new question has emerged - should America change its national anthem?

Activists, historians and journalists are leading the charge to replace The Star Spangled Banner as the national anthem because it was written by slave owner Francis Scott Key. John Lennon's Imagine is currently the frontrunner to replace it.

Historian Daniel E. Walker and activist and journalist Kevin Powell made the remarks in an article written by Yahoo Music Editor Lyndsey Parker.

A statue of the songwriter has already been toppled by protesters in San Francisco during demonstrations against racial injustice.

The argument is the song was written by a white slave owner who made overtly racist remarks, penning lyrics that no longer speak to the nation in a time of cultural reckoning and upheaval over systemic racism.

Powell described Lennon's Imagine as the "most beautiful, unifying, all-people, all-backgrounds-together kind of song you could have".

Twitter users took to the platform to share their outrage, calling this just another example of the Black Lives Matter movement being used to "erase American history".

 

Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner. Picture: Supplied.
Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner. Picture: Supplied.


Racial tensions in America exploded after the death of George Floyd in May in Minneapolis after police knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

It sparked global protests and an ongoing debate about police brutality and racism.

Originally published as Calls to change 'racist' US anthem

More Stories

Show More
america black lives matter politics us politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Criminal justice system just puts ‘bandaid on weeping wound’

        premium_icon Criminal justice system just puts ‘bandaid on weeping wound’

        News THE legal profession runs in David Heilpern’s blood, but that doesn’t mean he always agrees with the law.

        Byron a rural town with ‘a capital city’s view on the world’

        premium_icon Byron a rural town with ‘a capital city’s view on the world’

        News “IT’S very aware of world ­issues and willing to be out there on the world stage...

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News The majority of food for the needy is coming from outside our region

        What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        premium_icon What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        News Beach goers should keep an eye out for signs of turtle nests