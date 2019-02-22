Calling all creative makers

BYRON Bay's Lone Goat Gallery will be able to provide new and improved support for local artists with $106,946 in NSW Government funding announced last week.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin joined with Lone Goat Gallery artists and Gallerist Andrew McDonald to announce the funding that will go towards improving the quality of the gallery which will provide enhanced support for local artists.

"The Northern Rivers, particularly here in Byron Bay is the arts and cultural hub for NSW,” Mr Franklin said.

"This funding will assist in refurbishing the gallery include new fittings, fixtures, signs and operational equipment, to reflect the professional ambitions of local artists and increase functionality at the gallery.

"The Lone Goat Galley is the Byron Shire's only community gallery, and not only supports the work of local artists, but is a much loved and valued community asset.”

The gallery is now accepting exhibition applications for their July 2019- July 2020 Program.

"Lone Goat seeks adventurous applications from visual artists and creative makers and thinkers,” said Mr McDonald.

"The gallery aims to nurture the development of Northern Rivers artists and visual culture, and provide a unique and diverse program of exhibitions for gallery visitors.

"We provide extensive support and professional development for exhibiting artists over the course of their exhibition and welcomes emerging and established artists.”

"Lone Goat Gallery has grown rapidly over the last two years, and is experiencing record visitation and interest.”

"Visual arts in the region is certainly flourishing right now, and the funding will enable the gallery to improve presentation to best practice standards,” Mr McDonald said.

Visit: lonegoatgallery.com