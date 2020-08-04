Menu
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Tullara Connors is looking for an illustrator for her new EP.
Calling all artists: Tullara needs your help

Jenna Thompson
4th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
WITH her new EP only weeks away from release, Clarence Valley musician Tullara Connors wants your help with the cover design.

Last week she put the call out on her Instagram account, requesting all illustrators to get in touch.

"The response has been a little overwhelming, but so far the ones that have responded are overseas illustrators and I want to try and find someone in Australia, someone who's independent; even someone in the Clarence Valley would be amazing," Ms Connors said.

"In terms of style, I'm open to anything really; be it illustration or photography.

"But I'd like to find them pretty soon to give them the chance to come up with the design, create it and have it ready for the cover."

Ms Connors revealed that the EP was originally planned as a full album, until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

"I was planning to tour the US and Canada before all shows were cancelled and everything was cancelled. It was going to be a good year!" she laughed.

"With everything as it is, and the uncertainty of being able to record again, I decided to split it into two EPs because I had more than half of it finished, that way I could release my work sooner as opposed to waiting who knows how long."

Ms Connors said the first EP will be released on October 16 with the second EP slated for early next year.

However, you can have a sneak peek at her latest songs HERE. Or, better yet, have a listen below:

