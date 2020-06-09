Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police car in Woree, where police are investigating a suspicious death.
A police car in Woree, where police are investigating a suspicious death.
News

Crime scene declared as woman, 76, found dead in home

9th Jun 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of a woman overnight in Woree.

At 6.30am today, police declared a crime scene at an address on Windarra St where they had located a 76-year-old woman deceased.

Police say a 43-year-old Woree man is assisting with their inquiries.

The man and woman are known to each other.

 

Police say investigations into the death are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

A single police van is set up near the corner of Windarra St and Leanne Cl.

The home is just a few hundred metres from St Mary's Catholic College and St Gerard Majella Primary School and a short walk from Woree State High School.

There was no noise coming from the home at about 11am - just the sounds of children playing on their morning tea break at the nearby primary school.

crime domestic violence editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family’s pet cat shot with exploding bullet

        premium_icon Family’s pet cat shot with exploding bullet

        News “I AM sickened to think that somebody living in very close proximity to me and my young children has shot my pet”.

        Historical sites earmarked for inclusion in council’s LEP

        premium_icon Historical sites earmarked for inclusion in council’s LEP

        Council News THE historical panel will consider the proposal this week.

        Rise of wet wipes a problem for pipes

        premium_icon Rise of wet wipes a problem for pipes

        News COUNCIL urges residents to stop flushing items that cause expensive problems.

        Council to waive fees and rent for some

        premium_icon Council to waive fees and rent for some

        Council News BUSINESSES and non-profits had requested council consider the changes due to the...