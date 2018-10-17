Campaign to bring home injured Queensland man

Cairns man Luke Rampal has been badly injured in a crash in Vietnam. His family is desperate to bring him home for further treatment.

THE family of a Cairns man badly injured in a motorcycle crash in Vietnam are desperate to bring him home to Australia for his medical treatment.

Luke Rampal suffered breaks to his vertebrae in the crash at Hoi An on October 8.

He was transferred to Bangkok, in Thailand, for life-saving surgery but his family says the full extent of the damage to his spinal chord is not known.

"He has no feeling and movement on his right side, and minimal feeling on his left side. His shoulder is also broken," his family said on the website Bring Luke Home.

Mr Rampal, 42, grew up in Cairns and went to Smithfield State High School, but has been based in Vietnam for the past few years.

He joined his partner, Skye Maconachie, there to volunteer for Blue Dragon Children's Foundation before linking up with Learning Project Asia as a camp leader for international school groups.

He then got the opportunity to work as a motorbike tour guide in central Vietnam.

His family said the costs for Mr Rampal's treatment had already skyrocketed past $95,000.

"This has included medical evacuation, emergency surgery and all pre- and post-operative care. Daily, Luke's care costs continue to accumulate and cannot be sustained for much longer," his family wrote on the website.

Luke with his partner Skye Maconachie.

Mr Rampal's sister Shay has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the costs to get him home.

"We all love Luke very much and we want to be able to help get him the immediate care and support he needs now and to help him with his recovery in the future," she said.

Mr Rampal is focused on being "fit to fly" as a stretcher patient on a commercial flight to Brisbane, with the support of a medical team, on October 22.

If you would like to help, visit Bring Luke Home or his GoFundMe page.