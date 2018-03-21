Menu
Qld beauty crowned Miss Universe Philippines

Australian Catriona Gray of Cairns has been crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018.
by Toni Caldwell

CAIRNS-born beauty Catriona Gray has been crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018 two years after winning the Miss World Philippines title.

The Manila-based television host, singer and model pulled off the double when she was crowned last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Cairns beauty Catriona Gray crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018.
Gray, 24, also dominated the special awards, winning Best in Swimsuit, Best in Long Gown, Best in National Costume, JAG Denim Queen and Miss Ever Bilena.

A crowd favourite, she won over the country during her campaign for the Miss World 2016 pageant, in which she was beat more than 100 international contestants to finish in the Top 5.

A former student of Trinity Anglican School in Cairns, she will represent the Philippines in the 67th Miss Universe pageant.

Catriona Gray, 24, was born in Cairns, attended Trinity Anglican School and now lives in Manila.
Topics:  beauty pageant miss universe miss universe philippines miss world philippines

