Cabaret star brings Judy Garland show

Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

FRESH from London triumphs in the hit musical Through the Mill about the life and times of Judy Garland, music theatre performer Belinda Wollaston returns briefly to Australiato play a cabaret show at Tyalgum Hall based around the songs of Judy Garland.

Judy Garland (1922 - 1969) was an American singer, actress, and vaudevillian.

She was renowned for her contralto vocals and attained international stardom that continued throughout a career spanning more than 40 years as an actress in musical and dramatic roles, as a recording artist, and on concert stages.

Garland's most famous role was as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz film(1939).

Her other roles at MGM included Meet Me in St. Louis (1944), The Harvey Girls (1946) and Easter Parade (1948).

After 15 years, she was released from the studio and made record-breaking concert appearances, a successful recording career, and her own Emmy-nominated television series.

In 1999, the American Film Institute placed her among the 10 greatest female stars of classic American cinema.

Belinda Wollaston

Australian music theatre performer and actress Belinda Wollaston returns to Australia in March for two intimate shows Contributed

Nominated for Broadway World's Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Wollaston previously won a Craig Dodd Award for best actress for The Spitfire Grill.

Wollaston will also be performing a sold-out show at Hayes Theatre in Sydney after her Tyalgum performance.

Hearts Aflame Productions' manager Solar Chapel said they were thrilled to have Wollaston performing in Tyalgum for the first time.

"Belinda is one of the great talents we have abroad and we have been wanting her to perform at Tyalgum for some time now" he said.

Wollaston's show tells the story of Garland's life in an intimate, stripped back setting and features special guest Shaun Rennie.

A pre-show two course dinner at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe is available from 6pm (AEDT). Doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm.