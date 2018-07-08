Cabaret legend brings big show to Bangalow

AUSSIE ICON: Rhonda Burchmore will be in Bangalow soon with a fantastic show.

AUSSIE ICON: Rhonda Burchmore will be in Bangalow soon with a fantastic show. Contributed.

WITH a smile that could light up the Sydney Opera house and a voice that's as big, bold and colourful as Uluru, Rhonda Burchmore has become an iconic Australian entertainer.

Burchmore brings her show Big, Bold and Sassy to our shores.

After 30 years in the business, this vivacious, flame-haired beauty continues to turn heads wherever she goes and draw thunderous applause wherever she performs.

Rhonda, who has a long and enduring career including stage, cabaret and television work, says a life-time working with young people, has kept her youthful, as well as spending as much time as she can with her young daughter. John McRae

Born in Sydney, Burchmore has been performing since the age of two, trained in singing, acting and dancing and was awarded a scholarship to the University of New England where she majored in Theatre Arts.

She forged a lengthy career in one of the toughest and most unforgiving industries, show business, yet she just keeps going from strength to strength.

Highlights of Rhonda Burchmore's career are performing on London's West End in a number of musicals. including Sugar Babies (featuring Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller), Stop The World I Want To Get Off with Anthony Newly, and starring opposite David Atkins in the original Hot Shoe Shuffle.

Other productions include lead roles in Annie, Get Your Gun, Mame, Easter Parade, The Boyfriend, They're Playing Our Song, Guys & Dolls, Respect- A Musical Journey of Women, Calender Girls, and performing as Tanya in the original Australian production of Mama Mia!

For The Melbourne Theatre Company, Rhonda starred in several productions including Into The Woods, Tom Foolery and the highly-acclaimed The Drowsy Chaperone, co-starring Geoffry Rush.

In 2014, Burchmore won the Cabaret Icon Award at the International Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Cabaret shows include My Funny Valentine, Fever, Everybody Loves Rhonda, Legs 11, Cry Me A River- The World Of Julie London, Vinyl Viagra and, most recently, the audacious Twins alongside Trevor Ashley.