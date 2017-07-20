C3 cares offering groceries and op shop

BEHIND the doors of the nondescript building used by the C3 Church in Byron Bay's industrial area is a buzz of activity.

Volunteers busily prepare donated items for their pop up grocery store and op-shop that has been going since November 2010.

The manager behind the C3 Cares program, Luke Black said the program is to help relieve the cost of living for people on lower incomes and also stop some isolation.

"(Isolation) can often come with the territory when you are on a low income,” he said. "As a church we recognised that there was a significant need for affordable food in our community, with Byron Bay having one of the highest-living cost to lowest-income ratios in NSW. Since we began we have seen this need continue to grow.”

The church hopes to increase their service to enable them to help more people. Practically, this involves the future construction of a permanent space which will enable the operating hours to be extended and relieve the arduous set up and pack up duties.

The service is set up for those who hold a valid concession card, such as a pension card or health care card. Bread, fruit and vegetables are donated and offered at no cost, and the church purchases other household grocery items, and these can be purchased at a very small cost.

"C3 Cares gives people a sense of community and a helping hand in terms of their budgeting and finance,” Mr Black said. "As part of this service we regularly offer a free budgeting course to help people manage their money.”

"Supporters include C3 Church Byron Bay, a dedicated team of volunteers, Aldi Byron Bay, Second Bite, Foodbank NSW, local suppliers (in the past these have included Brookfarm, The Bread Social) and we are really looking for more right now!”

The service also includes a pop-up op shop with clothing and household goods.

C3 Cares is open Wednesday 3:30pm-4:30pm, Thursday 10am - 11:30am and 5pm- 6pm, Friday 10am - 11am, 40 Banksia Drive, Byron Bay Industrial Estate.

If you can help out as a supplier, please contact luke@c3byronbay.com or call 6680 8872.