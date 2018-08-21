Byron's own bachelorette

ON THE LOOKOUT FOR LOVE: Former Byron Bay woman Ashlea Harvey is a contestant on this season's Channel 10 reality show, The Bachelor.

ON THE LOOKOUT FOR LOVE: Former Byron Bay woman Ashlea Harvey is a contestant on this season's Channel 10 reality show, The Bachelor. Contributed

ASHLEA Harvey gave up her job, spent time away from her son and travelled interstate all in the hope of finding love.

The former Byron Bay woman, who now calls the Gold Coast home, is a contestant on season six of the popular reality Channel 10 TV show, The Bachelor, which is currently airing on screens around Australia.

Ashlea, along with 24 'Bachelorettes', are vying to win the love of 'The Bachelor' Nick Cummins (aka The Honey Badger).

Thirty-year-old Ashlea, who grew up in Byron Bay and still has family living in the town, gave up her job as a property consultant to be on the show.

A single mum to Jayden, 9, Ashlea said her friends had encouraged her to apply for The Bachelor.

"I had just come out of a long-term relationship and I wanted to get out of the usual dating scene,” she said.

"I was sick of trying to find a partner on social media or in a pub or club, so I thought I would challenge myself and apply for the show.

"I believe about 27,000 women from around Australia applied for The Bachelor and about 6000 get an audition.

"I attended a few auditions and then I was told I was going to be one of The Bachelorettes.

"I was ecstatic, nervous, excited and being taken way out of my comfort zone.”

Ashlea said meeting Nick for the first time was extremely nerve wracking, but he was very down-to-earth and had a warm personality.

She said he was different to the usual men she dated, but he had big brown eyes and lots of energy.

"The whole experience has been amazing and I have made some wonderful new girlfriends,” Ashlea said.

"I get along with about 98 percent of the girls, but as you can imagine with 25 girls all living under the one roof and all trying to find love with Nick, there's always going to be some hostility and competitiveness.

"I feel that I have dealt with this quite well and I just don't get involved in the conflict.

"I'm the peacemaker and I do a lot of cooking for the girls.”

Ashlea said being part of the show was both challenging and exciting and most definitely a positive experience.

And has Ashlea won Nick's heart?

Well you'll just have to keep watching The Bachelor to find out.

Footnote: Along with her best friend, Ashlea is about to start a new business with the launch of a new lingerie line called Ora Intimates.