Byron's locals crusading against cancer

AN inspiring group of Byron locals will be busting their best moves to raise crucial funds and awareness for cancer research and support at this month's Cancer Councils Stars of Byron Shire- Dance For Cancer.

The dance off is set for Saturday June 17 at the Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club and will showcase a variety of dance styles including jazz, modern, pole and line dancing performed by our local stars and their dance instructors.

Last year's Stars of Byron Shire raised an amazing $25,000 for Cancer Council NSW and this year's fundraising effort will help the Cancer Council NSW to continue their ground breaking research and provide support services and programs locally.

Jo O'Connor from Suffolk Park Post Office is partnering with the sensational Joanna Suter from Passada- School of Afro Latin dance and the pair have come up with a hot salsa inspired routine.

"Deep down as a little girl I always wanted to be a ballerina, but this could be as close as I get as a five foot two tall women- I was not built for the ballet world,” Jo said.

Ms Sutor's family has also been affected by cancer.

"I lost my father to cancer so the cause is very special to us and we can't wait to dance with Jo. I feel very privileged to be a part of this amazing event,” she said.

Other local Stars include Deputy Mayor Basil Cameron, two times Crossfit Champion Amanda Allen, Bay FM broadcaster Danny Salfield and local legend Kim Dowling owner of the Ocean Shores Tavern.

The night will also showcase local performances and musicians.

-Tickets available now at: www.everydayhero.com.au/event/starsofbyronshire2017