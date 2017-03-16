Byron's KP and Willsy shine

GOING FOR IT: Boardriders' Stu Campbell (right) with his support crew.

LAST weekend, the Byron Boardriders sent a team of six open and two junior surfers to the Kirra Teams Challenge on the Gold Coast.

The event started on Friday in solid 6-8ft swell and organisers called 'game on' at D-bah, with our junior surfers Taj Richmond and George Mountjoy both performing well.

This was followed by former QS surfer Garrett Parkes competing late in the afternoon in deteriorating conditions, Garrett putting in a massive effort.

On Saturday, the Boardriders had three open surfers compete, including former Pipe Masters Champion and CT surfer Kieran 'KP' Perrow, Bryce Cameron and Byron Boardriders legend Luke 'Sticko' Stickley.

Cleaner conditions prevailed for the morning, with clean 6ft waves. Everyone watched in anticipation as KP took off on his first wave and drove out of a bottom turn and straight up to the lip, throwing a monster spray. It was clear to onlookers that Perrow "has still got it”.

KP went on to win the heat, with Bryce Cameron following up with some smooth surfing that did the team proud. Next was Sticko, who blew the judges away.

Sunday morning had a drop in size but conditions were still a clean 3-4ft. First up was team manager Daniell 'Willsy' Wills. The commentators warned other competitors to look out and they were right - his surfing was beautiful to watch and he played a smart game, too.

There is just something magic about KP and Willsy. You can see why they were such great competitors when they were on the World Tour. More than that, both are great people, highly respected wherever they go and we should be proud to call them Byron locals.

Our last surfer for the day was club stalwart Stuart Campbell. With conditions deteriorating, it was going to be tough going, but Stu never held back and gave it 100% with some amazing surfing.

Overall it was an amazing three days, with 34 clubs competing and the The Bay finishing a credible ninth. Snapper Rocks took the honours with six wins, one second and a third - a pretty good effort.

The Snapper team was presented with the $5000 prizemoney in front of a packed Rainbow Bay Surf Club and immediately donated the full amount to one of their young friends with leukemia.

The Quiky Pro kicks off this week, with decent swell predicted later in the week.

Try to get up and have a look and say "hi” to Willsy at the contest site. You can find him in the Quiky pop-up shop.

With the Kirra Teams Challenge now over, the Boardriders will focus on the BK Surf Classic being held from June 10-12.