News

Byron's illegal holiday let party over

Alison Paterson
| 27th Mar 2017 4:47 AM
PARTY'S OVER: Byron Shire has decided to crack down on illegal holiday letting as tenants are creating too much noise and other nuisance to residents.
PARTY'S OVER: Byron Shire has decided to crack down on illegal holiday letting as tenants are creating too much noise and other nuisance to residents. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SICK and tired of residents suffering loud music, mess and disruptive neighbours, Byron Shire councillors have voted to set the law onto those illegally letting properties.

Byron Shire might be the go-to holiday destination but for many residents, the party ended years ago.

While house prices continue to rocket in the popular surf town, a great many home-owners are frustrated by the constant noise and disrespect shown by visitors who rent properties in suburban areas.

Along with the recent prosecution relating to an illegal doof party held close to town, it seems time is finally being called on people renting out their homes illegally.

At a meeting on Thursday, Byron Shire councillors voted unanimously to reinstate legal action against illegal holiday letting, a move which will impact on property owners using websites such as Airbnb to find clients.

Byron Shire Council's legal services coordinator, Ralph James, said a sense of frustration has led to council lifting its moratorium on legal action against unauthorised tourist and visitor accommodation.

"As there is currently no state-wide policy direction of Short Term Rental Accommodation, council has tried to work within the parameters of amending its Local Environment Plan," he said.

"Yesterday's meeting will see the LEP planning proposal again amended to allow exempt development provisions. This means that some properties would not require a development application to provide tourist and visitor accommodation," he said.

The amended planning proposal will be sent to the Department of Planning and Environment for finalisation in accordance with the amended Gateway Determination.

Mr James said in the meantime, if there was no state environmental planning policy in place by 1 July 2017, council would consider commencing legal action against unauthorised tourist and visitor accommodation, on a case by case basis, and in accordance with its compliance priorities.

"Presently council only looks at unauthorised tourist and visitor accommodation in respect of issues of fire, safety and environmental harm," he said.

Victims of Holiday Letting coordinator, Doug Luke said he's greatly encouraged by the fresh approach and willingness shown by councillors to outlaw organisations such as Airbnb.

Mr Luke said a considerable amount of people have moved out of Byron Bay because their residential street has become overtaken by noisy tourists.

"VOHL is hopeful council can produce a policy to regulate this activity which is a major blight on our residential neighbourhoods (as) the claim of impacts on community viability was particularly strong in evidence received from Byron Bay," he said.

"We are an organisation representing the poor buggers who have a holiday let next door which is ruining their life, who are triple-glazing their house and people should not have to it."

But he said VOHL is not so optimistic about the state government protecting residents on this issue.

Also, Mr Luke said he believed The Department of Planning and Environment is putting constraints in the way of Byron Shire in developing a successful policy to outlaw illegal holiday letting.

"Many of the protections of residents that council and VOHL worked to include in the policy have been rejected by the DPE," he said.

It seems the battle over Byron Bay retaining the crown as the region's illegal holiday hot-spot has only just begun.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay byron shire council holiday letting northern rivers travel victims of hoilday letting

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Making Surf Alley pop...

Making Surf Alley pop...

NEW placemaking project to revamp surf alley and honour the names of local surfers.

Byron's illegal holiday let party over

PARTY'S OVER: Byron Shire has decided to crack down on illegal holiday letting as tenants are creating too much noise and other nuisance to residents.

Residents get council support against illegal holiday letting

CWA roar into town on two wheels and four

WOMEN ON A MISSION: Far North Coast CWA Group Council members Alison Larcher, Laine Ballard, Anne Kotz (group president) Janet Twohill, Jennifer Taylor (Grou sec.) Anne Parrington and motorcycling member Margaret Seydel at Alstonville on March 23, 2017.

Big hearts, determination and a positive attitude at the CWA meeting

"Benign" weather for North Coast while Qld braces for cyclone

Queensland braces for category five Cyclone Debbie

Local Partners

Making Surf Alley pop...

NEW placemaking project to revamp surf alley and honour the names of local surfers.

Officer who gave up his life saving swimmer, is remembered

Constable 1st Class Andrew James Murray.

On a holiday trip to Byron Bay in 1989 Const Murray lost his life

Ryan Adams announces Byron Bay show

Ryan Adams is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, poet and painter.

Do You Still Love Me? and more hits

Courtney Barnett working on new music to debut in Byron Bay

Melbourne-based singer Courtney Barnett has been added to the Bluesfest 2017 line-up.

Australian rock star is still adjust to her new fame

John Pilger's new film foretolds armed conflict

CONTROVERSIAL: John Pilger is an Australian journalist who has been a strong critic of American, Australian and British foreign policy, which he considers to be driven by an imperialist agenda. He won the Sydney Peace Prize in 2009. This is a still from Pilger's documentary film The Coming War on China (2016).

The Coming War on China screens on the Northern Rivers next week

Justice League drops new trailer

AFTER a year of critically panned films, the stakes for DC are higher than ever, but are fans going to be happy with their newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Making Surf Alley pop...

POPPED PLACEMAKING: Pictured in front of the Surf Alley honout roll are artist Teazer with Popped Creatives Abbie Hoffman and Monique Hartman, Councillor Paul Spooner and Mayor Simon Richardson. In front are artists Jeremy Austin and Nitsua.

Place making project revamps Surf Alley.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

&quot;THE ICONIC HOME TO WICKED WEASEL - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!