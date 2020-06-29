Byron’s first rooftop bar opens at heritage building

The Surf House, Byron Bay's hot new address, boasting the town's first open air rooftop bar - The Rooftop. (Photo: Amy Whitfield)

The Surf House, Byron Bay's hot new address, boasting the town's first open air rooftop bar - The Rooftop. (Photo: Amy Whitfield)

THERE is a new hot address on the Northern Rivers — a new accommodation business featuring the very first and only rooftop bar in town.

And it’s only a step away from the beach, in Lawson Street, Byron Bay.

The Surf House is a new accommodation business located in the heritage-listed ex-Byron Council Chambers building.

The Surf House combines the building’s original architecture with modern design, offering a new accommodation experience.

The Rooftop draws inspiration from old school Californian beach towns, decked out with beach chic bric-a-brac and vintage Aussie surf posters and photos, including one featuring a young Bob Hawke.

The Surf House is located in the heritage-listed Byron Council Chambers building. (Photo: Amy Whitfield)

This is the third Byron Bay venture for owner and operator Christian Millett, who also has The Lord Byron boutique hotel and hostel Wake Up! Byron Bay.

“In a competitive market like Byron Bay, we’ve come up with something unique in The Surf House, offering a quality yet affordable accommodation alternative for guests looking to immerse themselves into the iconic Byron Bay lifestyle,” he said.

The Surf House opens its doors on Monday.

The boutique design property features “the quality service and facilities of a hotel, alongside the laid-back vibe and social aspects of a hostel,” according to its owner.

The bar is the perfect spot for guests to unwind with a cold beer from local brewery Stone & Wood after a day catching waves or to kick of their night with a Brookies G & T from Cape Byron Distillery.

Mr Millet said it had been a tough time for tourism operators in the Bay recently.

“The last few months have been tough, and like so many businesses in the tourism and hospitality industry we’ve had to shift our goalposts and look to provide something that will be attractive to the domestic traveller,” Mr Millett said.

“Our team have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get the property ready to open and we can’t wait to host a range of Aussie travellers coming to explore Byron, whether it be for weddings, weekenders with friends and family, remote working, adventure or a romantic getaway.”

The Surf House offers a range of room types, from a private queen room with a balcony, ensuite bathroom and ocean views, to shared room options accommodating four, six or eight guests.

As restrictions ease later this year, guests will be able to enjoy of a range of social activities including yoga and personal training classes, guided lighthouse tours and regular social events at The Rooftop.