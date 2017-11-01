Byron's first Muay Thai champ

WELL DONE: Byron Bay has its first Muay Thai champion, Dane Krackowizer.

BYRON BAY has its first Muay Thai champion, with Dane Krackowizer winning the Muay Thai Siam Cup bout in Loganholme, Queensland.

The 14-year-old Cape Byron Steiner student was representing the South of the Border Gym and won his first fight over Kane Vernon from the Brisbane Bulldog Gym on a decision over three rounds.

Dane is also active in the Byron Venturers Unit of Byron Bay Scout Group and is trained by long-time Byron Bay local Jared Flick.

He was supported in his corner by Jackson Prestwidge and Clayton Papillon and a large contingent from the South of the Border team made the trip north to support Dane on the day.

Dane has been training with South of the Border for more than four years and helps instruct the younger students at the gym.

Siam Cup is a nationwide Junior Muay Thai Series designed to foster the muay thai principals of respect, honour and tradition.