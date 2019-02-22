Byron's cross town traffic paradox

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Tell us something we don't know. A electronic billboard at the bottom of St Helena Hill warns of the traffic snarl ahead as local traffic heading into Byron Bay merges at the Ewingsdale Roundabout near the exit from the M1.

EVERY morning the traffic comes to a near standstill at the off ramp of the M1 as cars enter the Ewingsdale Roundabout. Is it, as many beleive, all because too many car's are trying to squeeze through the single lane roundabout near the hospital?

The answer is yes, but it's complicated.

Byron Shire confirmed the roundabout at the Byron Central Hospital on Ewingsdale Road is a Council asset.

However, the hospital roundabout was built by the NSW Government as part of the hospital development and the consent authority for the Hospital DA was the NSW Government.

CROSS TOWN TRAFFIC: M1 off ramp. Christian Morrow

Council staff, in their original hospital DA submission, had recommended a two-lane roundabout be built but the NSW Government opted to build a one-lane roundabout.

In short, traffic from the Roads and Maritime Service (RMS) M1 off ramp and roundabout is squeezing into a NSW Government designed but Council maintained single lane hospital roundabout resulting in one Byron shire's least favourite traffic snafus.

An RMS spokeman has assured the Byron Shire News they are, "carefully monitoring traffic at the Ewingsdale Road interchange at Byron Bay to ensure motorist safety.”

The good news is council knows there's a problem with traffic congestion between the motorway and the hospital saying, "Staff are working with the RMS on concept designs, costing and modelling options to improve traffic flow along the western end of Ewingsdale Road, between Quarry Rd and the motorway.

We'll keep you posted.