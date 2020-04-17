Byron’s COVID-19 cases, broken down by postcode

A COVID-19 clinic is being run at Byron Central Hospital.

A COVID-19 clinic is being run at Byron Central Hospital.

AS of Thursday afternoon, there were 16 cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) recorded in the Byron Shire.

According to data released by the State Government, the area in the shire with the greatest proportion of positive cases is the 2483 postcode, which covers suburbs like Ocean Shores and Brunswick Heads.

Across the entire Northern NSW Local Health District there had been a total of 56 confirmed cases as of 8pm Wednesday.

Two of those had been identified within the previous 24 hours.

Of those cases, 52 were overseas or interstate acquired, two were from a known contact with a confirmed case and two remain under investigation.

Cases across Byron Shire postcodes include:

• 2483 (including the suburbs of Ocean Shores, New Brighton, Billinudgel and Brunswick Heads): six cases

• 2481 (includes Byron Bay, Broken Head, Suffolk Park and surrounding areas): five cases

• 2479 (includes Bangalow, Coopers Shoot, Brooklet, Coorabell): four cases

• 2482 (includes Mullumbimby, Main Arm, Goonengerry and surrounding areas): one case

A COVID-19 clinic is being operated at Byron Central Hospital, 54 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale and is open 10am to 4pm, 7 days a week.

Anyone in the area with symptoms is being urged to get tested.