Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A COVID-19 clinic is being run at Byron Central Hospital.
A COVID-19 clinic is being run at Byron Central Hospital.
Health

Byron’s COVID-19 cases, broken down by postcode

Liana Turner
17th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS of Thursday afternoon, there were 16 cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) recorded in the Byron Shire.

According to data released by the State Government, the area in the shire with the greatest proportion of positive cases is the 2483 postcode, which covers suburbs like Ocean Shores and Brunswick Heads.

Across the entire Northern NSW Local Health District there had been a total of 56 confirmed cases as of 8pm Wednesday.

Two of those had been identified within the previous 24 hours.

Of those cases, 52 were overseas or interstate acquired, two were from a known contact with a confirmed case and two remain under investigation.

Cases across Byron Shire postcodes include:

2483 (including the suburbs of Ocean Shores, New Brighton, Billinudgel and Brunswick Heads): six cases
2481 (includes Byron Bay, Broken Head, Suffolk Park and surrounding areas): five cases

2479 (includes Bangalow, Coopers Shoot, Brooklet, Coorabell): four cases

2482 (includes Mullumbimby, Main Arm, Goonengerry and surrounding areas): one case

A COVID-19 clinic is being operated at Byron Central Hospital, 54 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale and is open 10am to 4pm, 7 days a week.

Anyone in the area with symptoms is being urged to get tested.

byron shire coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers community northern rivers health
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Diversity will be critical for shire’s pandemic recovery

        premium_icon Diversity will be critical for shire’s pandemic recovery

        News “WE need to diversify beyond tourism and (be) more resilient than tourism.”

        Planning proposal to allow for new community lots put on hold

        premium_icon Planning proposal to allow for new community lots put on...

        Council News THE council’s staff had recommended they withdraw support for the proposal.

        Royal Commission to examine bushfires, climate change

        premium_icon Royal Commission to examine bushfires, climate change

        News “THE threat of fires in Australia is almost year-round now as a result of climate...

        Mum-to-be's 'panic' buying confession

        premium_icon Mum-to-be's 'panic' buying confession

        News Coronavirus impacts mum-to-be from preparing for first born baby