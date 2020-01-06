Menu
Crowds in Byron Bay over the summer holidays
News

How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

Amber Gibson
4th Jan 2020 4:06 PM | Updated: 6th Jan 2020 9:55 AM
Despite the uncertainty around fire conditions plaguing the Northern Rivers, business is booming in Byron Bay.

This holiday period, allow extra time to sit in traffic, find a park and navigate the streets.

Byron Bay business owners said each year more and more people flood in.

Owner of In the Pink, Glen Lawrence said 'summer is always enormous' and this year they were serving up to 1000 icecreams per day.

"I have had my shop for 32 years and it's growing all the time, it's a bit of a phenomena."

Mr Lawrence said they have experienced between a 5-10% increase in sales.

Manager of Fishheads Byron Bay, Vincenzo Cosmano said it's been 'really really busy' with alot of families around and huge crowds on the beach.

Over the past two weeks Fishheads averaged over 450 covers in their restaurant area and 600 takeway orders.

Mr Cosmano said the only downside was staff struggling to find close, long-term parking.

The Mez Club owner Rob Doherty agreed that he has seen a 'significantly, positive incline' serving up to 450 covers for dinner service each night.

"It's positive for the town to see that Byron is still a priority during the holidays."

Nathan Folkes from Mojosurf said that this year has been consistant with previous years but over the christmas period families and domestic holiday makers are predominant customers as opposed to international tourists.

Danni Lorraway from The Balcony Bar & Oyster Co said this year has been busier than the last with up to 800 per day.

Leading up to the Christmas period business had been a 'little quiter'.

"I don't know if it had anything to do with the fires stopping people from coming here but maybe due to more people staying in Air Bnb's and being able to cook their own food rather than going out."

Owner of the lighthouse cafe, Tanya Lawrence said this year was pretty consistant comparative to the last few years but 'a little bit busier'.

"I felt we were impacted with the fires earlier than this crazy Christmas period, around about November when there was a lot of smoke.

"One the air had clear in and around Byron, I felt we got that little bit busier."

"It felt like tourists were spending day trips out or spending money because they were more concerned with the drought and fires and wanted to stay close to home.

