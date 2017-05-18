Byron's 'baby faced drug king' chased by A Current Affair

News

Hamish Broome
| 18th May 2017 11:13 AM
Flynn Tully Brown, 18, attends Lismore court charged with 13 counts of supply and possessing illicit drugs.
Flynn Tully Brown, 18, attends Lismore court charged with 13 counts of supply and possessing illicit drugs.

THE Byron Bay teen who sold almost $10,000 of ecstasy and cocaine to undercover police has been chased down by Channel Nine's A Current Affair while waxing his surfboard, a little over a week before he is due to be sentenced for his crimes.

Former Byron High student Flynn Brown, 19, was getting his longboard ready for a surf at The Pass in a nearby carpark when he was approached by an ACA reporter asking for an interview.

"Not today, sorry," Brown told him.

"You picked a hell of a way to make some pocket money," the reporter fired back.

When pushed to answer more questions, Brown asked: "Do you know how to wax a board?"

Brown will be sentenced in Lismore District Court next Friday, May 26, after pleading guilty in March to two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of drugs, one count of ongoing drug supply and one count of supplying a small quantity of drugs.

On his birthday last month, Brown wrote he "might be locked up this time next year and because of my actions, spend my last months of being a teenager away from the things and people I love".

"Friends are priceless money is overrated drugs are not worth the damage they cause and don't take anything for granted."

He also thanked his parents, writing: "If it wasn't for my mum and dad I would be spending my 19th birthday sitting in a cell waiting to be sentenced. Thank you for everything. Love you guys loads."

Brown was arrested in December last year after a protracted police investigation which included tapping the teen's mobile phone and having undercover officers purchase his drugs.

Court documents revealed that police purchased almost $10,000 worth of drugs in their investigation into Brown's activity, who was then fresh out of Byron High.

One of the drug deals was 55g worth of MDMA worth $6600, while on another occasion he sold police an "8 ball" of cocaine weighing 3g.

Phone intercepts of Brown's mobile showed he used coded text messages to setup drug sales and also collected a transcript of him verbally arranging a cocaine deal.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flynn brown northern rivers crime

