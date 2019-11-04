Byron Youth Theatre out from under the thumb

DRAMA: Cast members of the new Byron Youth Theatre production of Under Your Thumb.

DRAMA: Cast members of the new Byron Youth Theatre production of Under Your Thumb. Contributed

OPEN up a newspaper, watch the news or read the comments on a Facebook post and ask yourself- why so much abuse?

This is one of the main questions posed in Byron Youth Theatre's (BYT) latest production, Under Your Thumb.

"Youth audiences from previous BYT productions nominated that we devise a show exploring issues of abuse, in relationships, social media and in our wider world,” BYT Director Lisa Apostolides said. " They are looking for answers, how we can change”.

The development and production of Under Your Thumb has been made possible through funding from CASP Regional Arts NSW and Northern Rivers Community Foundation. BYT have also been supported by Arts Northern Rivers, Byron Youth Service, the Women's Resource Service, Byron Community Association and Brunswick Picture House, all of whom recognise the importance of these issues.

"The process we take when devising a production involves lots of research, connecting with related organisations, interviewing all sorts of people and sharing our own personal experiences” New BYT member Emily Wilson said.

The production will be touring local High schools supported by representatives from the Women's Resource Service who will facilitate youth audiences on how to make positive changes within intimate relationships.

BYT will also team up with the Brunswick Picture House crew to deliver a special community performance on November 28th in Bruns.

"The Brunswick Picture House is excited to support this innovative youth theatre company whose work is so important to all those it embraces in our community " said Brett Haylock, Brunswick Picture House co-owner.

The performance is most appropriate for those aged 15 years and over an is on at 6pm on Thursday November 28 at the Brunswick Picture House. Tickets are $15 at the door ot go oline to: brunswickpicturehouse.com