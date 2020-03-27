Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Byron Writers Festival 2020 has been cancelled.
Byron Writers Festival 2020 has been cancelled.
News

Byron Writers Festival organisers pull the pin on 2020 event

Liana Turner
27th Mar 2020 12:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE organisers of Byron Writers Festival have announced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

The festival’s organisers had already announced ticket sales would not proceed in April as scheduled.

But they have this morning confirmed the even won’t go ahead from August 7 to 9 this year.

Instead, literature lovers will have to wait until August 6 to 8, 2021.

“Regrettably and with a heavy heart we have made the decision to cancel Byron Writers Festival 2020, which was scheduled to run from 7-9 August,” director Edwina Johnson said in a statement.

“In light of current public health advice regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the cessation of non-essential public gatherings, we have come to this difficult and inevitable choice to protect the health of writers and the entire community.

“We believe storytelling, ideas and connection matter more than ever at a time like this and we are re-imagining how we might connect writers and thinkers with our audiences this year, including investigating the possibility of a virtual version of the festival.

“Watch this space.

“We understand this comes as disappointing news to many of you and it goes without saying that the coming months will be incredibly challenging for many of us.

“The importance of creative gatherings has never been higher so we invite you to save the date for next year’s Byron Writers Festival, 6 – 8 August 2021.”

byron bay what's on byron writers festival coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 northern rivers festivals northern rivers health northern rivers what's on
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One thing is clear in mixed messages: Our leaders are at war

        premium_icon One thing is clear in mixed messages: Our leaders are at war

        Opinion The confused messaging from governments — to say nothing of the Ruby Princess cruise ship debacle — has its roots in a state-federal power contest.

        Fancy some sanitiser with your gin?

        premium_icon Fancy some sanitiser with your gin?

        News “We will be doing everything we can to meet the demand”

        Campaign to look at tackling roaming cats in ‘biodiverse’ shire

        premium_icon Campaign to look at tackling roaming cats in ‘biodiverse’...

        Environment ANOTHER council’s approach could help to inform the way this shire deals with the...

        BREAKDOWN: Coronavirus cases by LGAs on the Northern Rivers

        BREAKDOWN: Coronavirus cases by LGAs on the Northern Rivers

        News NSW Health is now updating COVID-19 cases by LGA