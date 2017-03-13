Sara Connor's boyfriend sentenced to six year's jail in Bali

MONDAY 6.24pm: SARA Connor's lover David Connor has been sentenced to six years' jail for his involvement in the death of a Bali policeman.

British DJ Taylor was found convincingly guilty of group violence causing the death of the policeman Wayan Sudarsa. All elements of the charge of group violence causing death have been proven, the judges said.

"I accept the charge, thank you," Taylor told the judges.

Connor will be sentenced shortly.

Australian Sara Connor seen inside holding cell before her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo) JOHANNES P. CHRISTO

Earlier, Connor shielded her face with a Balinese fan as she was lead from the prison van through a media throng and into a court holding cell. She made no comment.

Taylor did not hide his face, walking with other male prisoners and also made no comment.

Taylor's parents, John and Janet from the UK, visited their son in the holding cell to provide support.

The couple was placed into separate holding cells along with other local prisoners behind the courtroom.

They faced separate trials and verdicts.

Taylor confessed his role in the crime, apologised and wrote a letter of deep remorse to the victim's widow, Ketut Arsini. Connor is expected to receive a similar sentence.

Prosecutors demanded that both Connor and Taylor be convicted of group violence causing death and sentenced to eight years in jail. The maximum sentence for the crime is 12 years.

Australian Sara Connor being escorted by the prosecutor for her trial in Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo) JOHANNES P. CHRISTO

The couple faced three charges each - murder, carrying a 15-year maximum, group violence causing death and assault causing death, which carries seven years.

The judges however are not bound by the prosecutor's demand.

The body of veteran Bali police officer, Wayan Sudarsa, was found bloodied and dishevelled and sprawled on a Kuta beach in the early hours of August 17 last year.

He had been bashed to death with a large beer bottle and his own binoculars, both of which smashed upon the impact as well as an old mobile phone and Taylor's fists. He died of blunt force trauma to the head.

A doctor told the court that Sudarsa lived for two hours after the attack and his life may have been saved had he been taken to hospital.

Connor's NSW driver's licence, along with her ATM card, were found in the sand near the body.

Connor and Taylor were enjoying a romantic liaison in Bali when their holiday ended in jail. Connor had only arrived in Bali on the afternoon of August 16 and she and Taylor ate dinner at a restaurant and then bought a beer each to drink on the beach.

While the couple was down at the water's edge cuddling they noticed Connor's small black handbag was missing and began a frantic search.

Australian Sara Connor (right) listens to British man David Taylor (left) while testifying during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo) JOHANNES P. CHRISTO

Taylor said he met Wayan Sudarsa at the beach gate and the pair got into a fight after Taylor asked him about the bag and tried to pat him down, searching for it.

They ended up wrestling on the sand and Taylor said at one stage he feared for his life when the officer tried to choke him by pressing on his throat. He pleaded self-defence in the court and admitted his guilt.

Connor, by contrast, denied any role in the killing. She said she was not present for much of the fight and that when she discovered her boyfriend and the officer brawling, she launched herself into the middle of them to separate them. The officer bit her on the arm and thigh.

Taylor says that when they left the beach that night the officer was still alive and breathing. He had rolled the body to face up and stolen his wallet and mobile phone.

Australian Sara Connor inside a prisoner car after listening to her British boyfriend David Taylor testify during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali. JOHANNES P. CHRISTO

Connor says that at no stage did she know the officer was mortally wounded. As they left the beach, she says Taylor told her he was okay, just passed out.

Back at their hotel, Connor cut up the ID cards which were in the officer's wallet and they threw them in the garbage the next day.

Both Connor and Taylor have insisted that they did this to avoid identity theft. Initially they had planned to report Sudarsa to police but then decided not to give him any more trouble. He was dying by this time.

The prosecutors say this shows a consciousness of guilt on the part of Connor and Taylor, as does their burning of the clothes they were wearing on the night of the murder.

Under Indonesian law judges are required to take into account, on sentence, the defendant's remorse and contrition and whether they confessed honestly to their crime.

Taylor has done this but prosecutors, in their final summation of the case, were scathing of Connor's failure to admit guilt.

MONDAY 5.18pm: BYRON BAY mother Sara Connor has arrived in a Denpasar court with boyfriend David Tayor to learn her fate over her alleged role in the death of a Balinese police officer.

Mr Taylor is currently before the judge.

