Byron warrior girl doubles down on the gold

BYRON Bay High School student Milli McCourt has struck gold for the second year in a row winning her division at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation World Championship last week in Long Beach California.

Milli won the 17yrs blue belt division with a dominant performance having taken out the 16yrs feather weight division at last year's competition.

It took three fights for her to take the gold winning two by submission, the first with her signature bow and arrow choke and the other by arm bar.

Not a single point scored against her in all three matches.

"Every girl has an inner warrior, they just need to get in contact with her,” said Milli.

"I like to think I represent the inner warrior for all girls.”

Director of the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Australian Open Byron Bay, Raz Harel said Milli was building a formidable reputation in the sport.

"Milli's nickname is the Byron Bay Golden Girl,” said Mr Harel.

"She is known for her gentle and caring nature off the mat, while being very strong and determined fighter during competition.”

The four day event attracts competitors from around the world and is recognised as the most prestigious title in the sport.

"It's the most amazing feeling being the two times world champion,” said Milli.

"I prepared so hard for this competition, I knew it was going to be very tough. I love pushing myself to new limits, setting goals and working hard to accomplish them.”

Milli's family have also just taken over management of extreme MMA in Byron Bay with Milli set to take up coaching at the newly named Academy.

"I'm very excited about coaching at our gym,” she said.

"My focus will be the women's and children's coaching program, we have so many great kids and I love teaching them.

"Brazilian Jiu Jitsu lays the right foundations for kids to learn how to cope with life.

"It teaches you so much about yourself and gives you confidence to be yourself and not to try and be something your not.

"If you are happy with who you are, you can deal with life's challenges so much easier.”

Milli will compete in the Australian Nationals and Pan Pacific Championships later in the year. This is the fourth year she has competed in the two competitions.

Milli's father Matt said he was proud of her hard work and commitment.

"She sees herself as a roll model for other girls and is doing what she loves,” he said.

Their will be more Brazilian Jiu Jitsu action from 10am- 3pm this Sunday at the Cavanbah at the Byron Bay International Open.

The event is part of the BJJ Australian Open Tournament. Entry is free and there will be food stalls and DJ's.