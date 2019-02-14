Byron triathletes go the distance

IN THE LONG RUN: Byron Tri Club members with Paivi Hanninen in the centre.

A TEAM from the Byron Tri Club travelled to South West Rocks to compete in the 30th annual Trial Bay Triathlon.

The swim, cycle and run conditions were ideal for the 4th race of the North Coast Interclub competition and the Byron Tri club member Paivi Hanninen was the first female to cross the line.

The rest of the club members also performed well in their age groups including: Danielle Van Zuylen 2nd, Robyn Darke 4th, Claire O'Meara 5th, club swim coach Andy Kean and Geoff Bensley 4th in the male team, Greg O'Meara 26th.

Deborah Fuller looked set to take a place in her age group however she was forced to pull out of the event due to injury during the run.