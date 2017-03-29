Byron Tri club places well in the 'Kingy'

FOR the past 22 years there has been an annual Byron Bay Triathlon event and although there are many runners, swimmers and cyclists in the area there has so far been no triathlon club in Byron.

However with encouragement from local sports enthusiasts and financial support from Byron Bay Cycle Club, the Byron Tri Club was formed a few months ago.

With members living in Ocean Shores, Mullumbimby, Myocum and Suffolk Park, the club last weekend entered their first event, the Kingscliff Triathlon, with few of the members expecting podium finishes.

The club produced some outstanding results at the "Kingy” with every member who entered winning a place.

Matt Slee, who is relatively new to triathlon, came third in the Olympic open men's in 1hr 54mins. Leonie Pedrazzini came first in her age group for the sprint event while Geoff Bensley, Deborah Fuller and Mel Bittner won the Olympic mixed team event in 2hr 18 mins and were second overall in all the team events.

It's now onwards and upwards for the small but growing club in the region.