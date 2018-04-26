Byron traffic threat

HOSPITAL: Architects' rendering of the updated plan for the Ewingsdale Road medical centre, a private medical facility by Brunsmed.

HOSPITAL: Architects' rendering of the updated plan for the Ewingsdale Road medical centre, a private medical facility by Brunsmed. Contributed

PROPONENTS of a $10million private medical facility planned for Ewingsdale Road, near the new Byron Hospital, are concerned the community may lose a golden opportunity to have the much needed facility built if traffic problems at a nearby intersection are not fixed.

The plan is currently back before the Joint Regional Planning Panel after modifications to the design's height and bulk, noise issues addressed and a new traffic study undertaken. A decision is likely in May.

The centre is to include construction of a hospital, including medical consulting rooms, day theatre, pharmacy, specialist consulting rooms, 12 overnight stay units, a cafe and basement and ground-level parking.

Even with JRPP approval, Director of Brunsmed Joel Wertheimer said he feared the chronic traffic problems plaguing Ewingsdale Road may see the hospital fail to garner support from council.

"Our traffic surveys indicated our centre would have a negligible effect of only 2-3 per cent on Ewingsdale Road traffic,” Mr Wertheimer said.

"The intersection of Ewingsdale Road and McGettigans Lane is going to fail anyway due to existing traffic load, but it may mean we won't be able to go ahead with our project.”

Most locals are already aware of the traffic problems on the rest of Ewingsdale Road where traffic banks up in morning and afternoon peak hours due to the one lane roundabout constructed at Byron's new hospital.

"The Byron Hospital is a great piece of infrastructure and our private facility with day surgery and operating theatres could complete the picture so it would be a shame to lose this opportunity due to traffic problems. This would not be a good outcome for the community,” Mr Wertheimer said.

"This is a perfect opportunity to supplement the existing hospital.

"We have even offered to delay the construction of our facility for up to five years while the road infrastructure around Ewingsdale Road and McGettigans Lane is upgraded, but council seems to be unable to take up that offer.”

Council was contacted for comment.