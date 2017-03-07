Byron teen 'drug king' has faced court over 13 drug charges

Flynn Brown, 18, is accused of dealing a 'large amount' of drugs in the Byron Bay area.

TUESDAY 12.20pm: A BYRON Bay teen who allegedly supplied "large amounts" of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis has appeared in Lismore Local Court this morning.

Flynn Tully Brown, 18, faces 13 drugs charges, including two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of drugs and dealing drugs on an ongoing basis.

Supported by his mother and father, Brown wore jeans, a shirt and tie as during his brief appearance, with his blonde hair neatly trimmed.

The former Byron High student was arrested in December following a four month police operation, Strike Force ARBDO, which was set up by Tweed-Byron police, with officers engaging in several undercover drug purchases and thousands of telephone intercepts.

He was subsequently granted strict condition bail in December which included daily reporting to Byron Bay Police Station and a $200,000 bail surety.

This morning the court heard that Brown's father had been forced to increase the mortgage on his house to cover the hefty bail bond.

As a result, Brown's lawyer successfully sought to have his $200,000 bail surety reduced to $50,000.

The former Byron High student must continue to meet all his other bail conditions.

Magistrate Heilpern ordered Brown to return to court on March 21 where he will be committed for sentence or trial in the District Court.

He has yet to enter a plea.

TUESDAY 10.47am: A BYRON Bay teenager facing 13 drug supply and possession charges is back in Lismore Local Court today.

Flynn Tully Brown, 18, was arrested following a police raid on his father's home on December 7.

Police allegedly located marijuana, methamphetamine and Viagra in the 18-year-old's bedroom during the search.

Brown's arrest was the culmination of a major police investigation into his alleged drug dealings that began in August.

Brown was released from custody in December after his family posted $200,000 bail.

His bail was continued during his previous court appearance on January 17.