Byron Swimfast boys off to swim fast at State

BYRON Bay can be very proud of their young swimmers again this year with a group of senoir boys heading off to compete in the Far North Coast in the NSW Swimming Schools State Championships in Sydney.

In 2017, 29 local swimmers will be competing with 22 drawn from local High Schools and 7 swimmers from Primary.

This includes a group of Byron boys who are members of the Byron Bay Swimming Club who have been training with Byron Swimfast's head coach Brian Buckley.

Mr Buckley has been coaching swimmers in the Byron RSL public pool for the past 10 years and Archie Truswell, Jahvi Murray-Woodhouse, Curtis Cloake, Jarrah Ladkin, Ben Huber, Brian Buckley, Ben Huntsman, Brady Fuhrman, Zakai Sparkes have trained with him for a number of years.

Brian trains 5 days a week at Byron Bay Pool and also volunteers with the Byron Bay Swim Club which has just celebrated it's 50th year.

"We would like to acknowledge the huge achievements of the local swimming heroes in their dedication and efforts to represent their schools and their Region at State level,” Byron Bay Swim Club's Helen Buckley said. "This takes commitment not only from the swimmers but from Brian as their coach.

"For some of these lads it will be 6 years of competition at State Level and they thank their coach for being there every step of the way.

"And its a great way to get fit and have fun with your friends.”

For more information about Byron Bay Swim Club or Byron Swimfast email: helen@beachsuites.com.au