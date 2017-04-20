Your chance to get involved: Bulk buying solar power

HERE COMES THE SUN: Suncrowd is coming to Byron Bay.

THINGS are always cheaper when you buy them in bulk and that includes sunshine.

Well maybe not sunshine itself but all the things you need to capture and convert sunshine into electricity are cheaper in bulk.

And during April locals have been taking a step-change in the uptake of renewable energy in the Northern Rivers through community bulk buying for solar and batteries.

And its Byron Bay's turn next with a bulk buy event happening at 6pm on Thursday May 4 at the Byron Bay Community Centre.

Enova Community and COREM have organised a bulk buy in partnership with social enterprise Suncrowd, to enable households to access solar and battery technology in a way that is easy and accessible, at lower prices.

Residents attending information sessions will get one-on-one advice from local energy experts, meet technology suppliers, and have access to bulk discounts on solar and batteries.

Suncrowd's Chief Energy Officer, Chris Cooper, said the bulk buy has already been an

incredible success.

"The interest in the bulk buy has been huge. Over 1000 people have already subscribed to the campaign and 500 people have attended the first two events in Mullumbimby and Lennox Head," he said.

"Everyone who attends an event during the bulk buy is also given the opportunity to book a free one-on-one energy consult to get independent advice.

"Our local community partners, Enova Energy and COREM, have provided local solar mentors who have already conducted around 100 one-on-one sessions.

"For those that have already applied to participate, installations will be commencing within the next three weeks."

This is Suncrowd's third bulk buy campaign in NSW and, "people are showing with their actions that they want a local people-powered energy system," he said.

"In 2016, 580 households have already adopted solar and batteries in Newcastle and Southern NSW via the community bulk buy process."