BACK ON DECK: Kieran Perrow in action at the Pipe Pro.
News

Byron strong for the teams

by Byron Boardriders President, Neil Cameron
28th Mar 2019 8:12 AM

THIS weekend the Kirra Teams Challenge will be held at either Kirra or D'bah beaches. Heading Byron Bay Boardriders' team will be Kieran Perrow and Danny Wills. The event kicks off on Friday with two Juniors and an Open event. Saturday will consist of three Open Men's and Sunday will be two Open Men's events. Always a tough event to win but Byron are fielding a strong team.

While this is all going on, Willsy will be setting up the Quiky Shop at Snapper Rocks in preparation for The Quiky Pro, which kicks off on April 3. It's shaping up to be an exciting year with King Kelly Slater, Mikey Wright, Soli Bailey and Owen Wright competing, along with the return of John John Florence. Lets hope there are some solid barrelling waves for these guys, and an Aussie can take back the World Title from current world champion Gabrielle Medina.

Next club round will be held on April 7, and it's not too late to join. Just go to BBB website and Live Heats will get you in.

