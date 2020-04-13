Byron start-up’s flying surfboard wins ‘best of the best’

FLITEBOARD, a Byron Bay start-up, is making waves in the international design and innovation world after winning the 'Best of the Best' Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020 for their electric hydrofoil (eFoil).

The "Red Dot" has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design. The award is granted for groundbreaking design and goes to the best products in a specified category.

Fliteboard Founder and CEO, David Trewern, believes the electric powered hydrofoil will usher in a new category of environmentally friendly powered watercraft.

"The Fliteboard eFoil gives the sensation of flying over water. Fliteboard carves like a snowboard in fresh powder, but with the freedom to ride anywhere, anytime, without wind or waves."

"Our goal is to help accelerate the shift towards more environmentally friendly powered marine crafts. Like the first Tesla Roadster, Fliteboard captures attention and proves technology and concepts that can then be more widely adopted for other marine crafts in the future."

A hydrofoil board is a surfboard with a hydrofoil, or lifting surface, that extends below the board into the water. The design causes the board to leave the surface of the water at various speeds and simulate the feeling of flying.

Designers and companies entered more than 6,500 products in the 2020 Red Dot Award: Product Design. Only 1.2% of entries received 'Best of the Best', including Byron-born Fliteboard.

"I want to congratulate the award winners sincerely on their wonderful success in the Red Dot Award: Product Design," said Professor Dr Peteer Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.

"It's always impressive to observe how the jurors try out the products in detail and sometimes end up in heated debates. It's not easy to win those debates."

"So, I can say with absolute confidence that the award-winning products are of top-class quality."

From June 22, Fliteboard will be on display at the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, which is among the top 8 design museums in the world.